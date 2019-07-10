LIVE UPDATES

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 3-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. It's another love hold for Murray. The server very much in charge in this set so far.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 2-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. Once again the top seeds have the answer to the dream team's return game.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 2-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. These games are flying by. Serena corks an ace to conclude a simple but oh, so effective hold to 15. Fine margins will decide this one. Soares' purple patch clinched Set 1, can Muzza or SW23 find some inspiration to take a grip of Set 2?

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 1-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. A double fault offers little hope for Murray and Williams as Soares produces a strong game to 15.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 1-0 SOARES/MELICHAR. That's just the tonic. Murray rampages through a love hold to kick off Set 2 on the front foot.

SET! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-6 SOARES/MELICHAR. The dream team is in trouble against the No.1 seeds. Soares serves out the set to 15 as Murray nets a volley.

BREAK! - MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-5 SOARES/MELICHAR. Soares has got his mojo flowing! The Brazilian hammers a crosscourt return winner beyond Serena's reach to break in real style. He will now serve for the set.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-4 SOARES/MELICHAR. The American offers up a first break point with a double fault, but Soares rules at the net to fend it off and lead his team to the hold.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 3-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. The top seeds make their way back into it from 30-0 down courtesy of a stunning crosscourt lob from Melichar. MuRena respond and we are level once more.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 2-3 SOARES/MELICHAR. If you blinked you probably missed it. Soares blasts his way to a love hold as we remain on serve.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 2-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. That's brutal serving from Serena. She pummels down an ace and some service winners to follow up a brilliant angled volley from Murray. The pair hold to 15 in what is already developing into a high-calibre contest.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 1-2 SOARES/MELICHAR. MuRena battle back to 30-30 after a fine beginning from Melichar, but can't conjure up a break opportunity. The No.1 seeds close it out again and maintain the early advantage.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 1-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. Murray finds some decent serves from 30-30 to close out a relatively testing hold.

MURRAY/S.WILLIAMS 0-1 SOARES/MELICHAR. Bruno with a strong opening on serve, shrugging off a double fault to easily get the top seeds off to a very strong start.

Out on Court 2, Murray and Serena's popular run continues against the top seeds.