Andy Murray beaten by Kyle Edmund in Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray against Kyle Edmund at the Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray lost a close match against Kyle Edmund as the two former British number ones faced off at the Battle of the Brits.

The first two sets went to breakers, meaning it was decided on a championship tie-break.

And the world number 44 took it 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 10-5.

Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray at the Battle of the Brits Image credit: Getty Images

Murray had been honest in the run-up to the tournament that he was lacking in match fitness and sharpness of movement, and began to tire towards the end.

Yesterday he had beaten Liam Broady in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, as he returned to the court for the first time in seven months.

Edmund now tops the Tim Henman group, while current number one Dan Evans leads the Greg Rusedski group.

Elsewhere, James Ward beat Liam Broady 6-4, 6-1, and Cameron Norrie beat Ryan Peniston 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.

