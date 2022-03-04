Andy Murray will prepare for Wimbledon this year by bringing back Ivan Lendl as his coach for the third time in his career.

Murray and Lendl forged a hugely successful partnership that saw the former world No. 1 produce the best results of his career.

Murray won two Wimbledon titles, the 2012 US Open and two Olympic gold medals while working with Lendl.

More to follow...

