Andy Murray can pose a threat at US Open, says Liam Broady

Andy Murray's glittering tennis record means he can pose a threat at the US Open, says UK Pro Series champion Liam Broady.

Broady was crowned the tournament's first men's winner on Sunday after beating Ryan Peniston in the final and recently competed against Murray at the Battle of the Brits.

The former world No.1 toppled Broady 6-2, 6-2 at the National Tennis Centre in his first match for seven months, with the current British No.6 acutely aware of what makes the Scot so special.

Murray has received a wildcard entry for Flushing Meadows at the end of this month and Broady, who also lost against him at Wimbledon in 2016, reckons his imperious record means you can never count him out.

"It's Andy Murray, isn't it?" the 26-year-old said.

"He's a three-time Grand Slam champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist and I don't think you can ever count him out as a competitor.

"That's the case especially this year, as the field's slightly different. He's getting out there early to prepare, so only time will tell."

Broady was one of 24 leading players competing in the widely-billed Premier League of tennis alongside the likes of Naomi Broady and Harriet Dart in the women's draw and James Ward and Peniston in the men's.

The innovative format was devised by Murray's coach, Jamie Delgado, with players on Classic Week being split into two boxes of six ahead of finals weekend.

Broady reached the second round at Wimbledon as a 21-year-old in 2015 and is hoping his recent success in Weybridge can act as a springboard for a further tilt at a Grand Slam.

