Murray - who recently took part in Rafael Nadal’s Challenger Event - has also confirmed he will play in the Shanghai Masters next month.

Andy Murray previously had reservations about the ATP CupGetty Images

Featuring 24 countries, the group stages will be hosted in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

A four-day knockout knockout stage will follow with the quarter-finals taking place over two days, the semi-finals and then the final.

Reporter Mike Dickson tweeted: “Andy Murray has put aside any reservations he has about the ATP Cup and agreed to play, so GB will join 23 other nations in the £12.4million event in January.

“Likely to play the group stage in Perth.”

Murray's appearance at the ATP Cup has raised hope he could play at the Australian Open - the first major of the season - but the former world No 1 is worried about the proximity of the event.

Murray said: “I like it [the ATP Cup].

“I just don’t like the week that it’s in, never have done, and I just don’t like that there’s two team competitions six weeks apart either.

“It just doesn’t make sense.”