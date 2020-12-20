Andy Murray has kicked off his preparations for the Australian Open with a hard-fought win over Dan Evans in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament.

The LTA, along with Murray's brother Jamie, organised the tournament to help the British cohort ahead of 2021's first Grand Slam, with an enforced coronavirus quarantine Down Under.

It is the third Battle of the Brits this year, following tournaments in the summer ahead of the US Open and Roland Garros following the Covid-19 hiatus of professional sports.

Murray was the headline act on day one, ousting Evans, the world No 31 and British No 1 in two tight sets, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Elsewhere, Heather Watson was victorious, defeating Katy Dunne 6-2, 6-3, James Ward suffered a surprise 6-3, 7-6(3) defeat against Anton Matusevich and Beth Grey defeated Freya Christie 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.

There were contrasting fortunes for the Broady siblings, with Naomi losing 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 to Alicia Barnett and Liam beating Jack Draper 7-5, 6-4.

The victory ends a three-match losing streak for Murray stretching back to September, when he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open second round.

He suffered an even earlier exit at Roland Garros, being outplayed in straight sets by Stan Wawrinka before his 2020 season came to an end with a first-round loss to Fernando Verdasco in Cologne.

