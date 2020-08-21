Andy Murray drawn against Frances Tiafoe in Western & Southern Open first round

Andy Murray has been drawn against Frances Tiafoe to mark a tough start to the Western & Southern Open, the first ATP event since the Tour was suspended in March due to Covid-19.

The Scot, who has won the tournament twice, will face Alexander Zverev in the second round should he overcome Tiafoe in the first ATP tournament he's participated in this year.

US Open US Open: Who's in and who's out? Nadal, Federer, Halep, Andreescu out, Djokovic, Serena to play 15 HOURS AGO

The ATP Masters 1000 event is being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where Murray will be looking to continue his long road from recovery after undergoing a second hip surgery last January.

He won last October's European Open - his first ATP Tour singles title in two-and-a-half years - but will be looking to drastically improve his current world number 129 ranking.

Fellow Brit Kyle Edmund takes on Kevin Anderson in the opening round.

Novak Djokovic, who has been drawn in the same half as defending champion Daniil Medvedev, will play a qualifier or wild card Tommy Paul in the first round and the first seed he may face is promising youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem starts against Serbian Filip Krajinovic or a qualifier and could face Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

Denis Shapovalov takes on Marin Cilic while Milos Raonic will meet fellow big-server Sam Querrey in what should be intriguing first-round clashes.

US Open US Open 2020: Schedule, draw, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic odds in New York 16 HOURS AGO