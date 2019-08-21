Murray lost back-to-back matches in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem to Richard Gasquet and Tennys Sangren, but he did come through both tests uninjured.

In his pursuit for further game time, the former world number one has already agreed to participate in events in Zhuhai Championships and the China Open as he potentially builds up to playing at the Shanghai Masters in October.

Murray, who is currently ranked 329 in the world, has hinted he may drop down to Challenger level which he could begin by playing at the Rafa Nadal Open next week.

"I’m quite aware of where I’m at just now and what my level is," he said after losing 7-6 7-5 to Sangren at the Winston-Salem Open last week.

"It’s competitive at this level but it needs to be better.

" Maybe I need to play a level down to get some matches and build my game up a little bit before I start playing on the Tour again. "

Fellow Brit Kyle Edmund won his first ATP Tour title at the European Open last year.