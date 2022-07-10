Andy Murray once expressed concern to Nick Kyrgios’ former manager, John Morris, after noticing “some evidence of self-harm” on the Australian’s body, his mother has said.

Murray was training with Kyrgios a few years ago when she said he made Morris aware of what he had observed.

Ad

“The self-harming ... I saw that and people told me that,” Norlaila Kyrgios told Nine News in an interview.

ATP Newport How realistic is Murray's US Open aim and what's his schedule? 6 HOURS AGO

“I asked him about it and he didn’t want to talk about it at that time. John spoke to me that Andy is worried about Nick because he can see some evidence of self-harm.

"I blame others for that. For just pressuring him, criticising him. Even people we thought might be supporting him.

“That period was very hard. I just wanted to be next to him constantly so that I could see him. If I could see him I know he’s okay. And if I can’t see him I worry about him so much that it becomes very difficult.”

Kyrgios is preparing for the biggest game of his career on Sunday when he faces Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon men’s singles competition , and his mother has said she is proud of him whatever the outcome.

“I am happy,” she said. “I will celebrate this occasion. Whether he wins or loses, I am super proud that he made it through everything.

“I’m happy that he’s come out well the other end. You just don’t know what pressure does to people. It’s worrying for a parent.”

In a candid post on Instagram, the Australian said he abused alcohol and drugs during one of his “darkest periods” in 2019.

The 26-year-old uploaded a photo from that year’s Australian Open, showing marks on his right arm, along with an emotional caption.

“This was me three years ago at the Australian Open. Most would assume I was doing okay mentally or enjoying my life… it was one of my darkest periods," he wrote.

“If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self harm. I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends. I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone.

“This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive. I know that day to day life can seem extremely exhausting, impossible at times.”

Corretja on Kyrgios' potential underarm serve tactics against Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Kyrgios added that he was “proud” to say he had “completely turned” himself around – and urged others to get help if they were struggling.

“I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I’m telling you right now, it’s OK, you are not alone,” he continued.

“I’ve been through those times when it seemed as if those positive energetic vibes were never ever going to be reality. Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out.

“I’m proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don’t take one moment for granted. I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile. This life is beautiful."

- - -

For help and support, contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit https://www.samaritans.org/

Wimbledon 'Let's go to a nightclub' - Kyrgios and Djokovic have humorous exchange before Wimbledon final 19 HOURS AGO