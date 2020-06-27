Andy Murray falls to Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits semi-final

Andy Murray
Image credit: Getty Images
Andy Murray has fallen at the semi-final stage of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament as Dan Evans launched a comeback to win 1-6 6-3 10-8.
Murray had made a flying start to the encounter, playing some fine tennis en route to claiming the first set 6-1.
However, Evans regrouped and skipped into a 3-0 lead in the second, and although Murray probed for a way back into it by saving three set points, there was nothing he could do to prevent his opponent from levelling the match and forcing a tiebreaker.
Australians flock to tennis courts after lockdown relaxed
Murray began the match tiebreak on top, claiming an early 4-1 lead but an unforced error let the 30-year-old back into it.
A wayward forehand gave Evans a 9-7 lead and two match points and although Murray saved the first, the British No 1 took the second to move into Sunday's final.
"I started to come forward a bit more on my slice especially," Evans said on Amazon Prime.
"He did a lot good in the first set. In the end it came down to the big points. I got a little lucky today but I'm just happy to come through.
"I was surprised how well he was executing. I wasn't too down going to the chair after the first set, I just needed to change a few things.
"He was playing big tennis on the break points. I stuck with it. You always know with Andy he's going to come out with top tennis.
"I hung in there and that's how it goes sometimes."