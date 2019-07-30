Murray - who teamed up with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon where they reached the third round - will partner brother Jamie tomorrow at the Citi Open in Washington.

Andy Murray is hoping he could be back playing singles before the US OpenGetty Images

After undergoing hip surgery, the 32-year-old has previously refused to pinpoint when he might play singles.

But he has hinted he could play in the US Open hard court series and that he may be fit in time for the Cincinnati Open which gets underway on 11 August.

He said: “I’m closer than maybe what I thought I was.

" Best-case scenario probably would be Cincinnati "

“And then if I wasn't able to play in Cincinnati, there's a good chance I would probably wait until after New York, because I wouldn't want my first tournament, either, to be playing best-of-five."

Murray also admitted he peppered doubles legend Bob Bryan, who underwent a hip procedure aged 40, with questions to find out more about recovery time from hip operations.

He added: “He was like my guinea pig. I was messaging him two, three times a week, asking how he was getting on, trying to find out if it was potentially an option for me to give it a go.

“We're not unbelievably close, but I communicated with him loads over that period.”