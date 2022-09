Tennis

Andy Murray - 'I do not deserve' Roger Federer-style farewell as he dismisses own retirement thoughts

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said on Sunday he does "not deserve" to have a "send-off" like the emotional and star-studded one which Roger Federer received at this year's Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, after the Swiss great brought the curtain down on his professional tennis career.

00:01:07, 5 hours ago