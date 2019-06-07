The former world number one has not played since the Australian Open in January, when he lost in the second round to Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets.

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Murray went on to have hip resurfacing surgery, and though he is set to return in the doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s, the 32-year-old was coy on whether he would return to singles action.

“I’ve been able to play golf without pain. Even walking the dogs is fun and enjoyable now, whereas it was pretty uncomfortable for a couple years,” Murray told Amazon Prime.

Video - Federer: It would be 'terrific' to see Murray back on tour 00:37

“During the injury troubles, tennis was the most important thing to me. Getting back on a tennis court is what is going to make me happy.

“Ultimately, once I got rid of the pain and I’ve started to enjoy doing other things, I’m pretty relaxed about whether I get back on the court competing again or not.

" It would be nice to [compete], but if I don’t I’m okay with that. "

He added: “If the match in Australia was my last one, it’d be an amazing way to finish. It was a great match, brilliant atmosphere. It would have been a fitting end for me to finish that way.

“There are certain things as you get older, and especially because of what I’ve been through, I’ve realised it’s not all about winning all the time – it’s about giving your best effort.

“That day I could not have given more than what I had, I was in bits for days after that match. If I do come back to play, I’m going to have a different perspective on things than what I had for most of my career.

" It will be very different, I want to enjoy it a lot more and not concentrate on the winning and success. That’s what I based success on, but that’s not the most important thing. But I’d be okay with not playing again as well. "

Murray also revealed Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal have been among the players to have checked up on him during his time away from the ATP Tour.

Video - Murray: 'If that is the last time I play, I'll be okay with that... I gave it everything' 03:49

“In Australia it was a tough time for me, because I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, and the genuine feeling that I might not be playing again.

“A lot of the players were really supportive, and that was nice. For me it was a difficult time, emotionally and mentally.

“Since then a few players have reached out from time to time, checking on how I’m getting on. I’ve always been at arm’s length with a lot of the players, I’m not massively close to loads in the locker room.

" There’s a few I get on with really well. I’ve had a couple of messages from [Roger] Federer, a couple from [Stan] Wawrinka, Rafa [Nadal] once or twice, and a lot of the British players as well who I’ve also seen around when I’ve started hitting or rehabbing at Roehampton or Wimbledon. "

“It’s been nice. I’ve stayed in touch with a few of the players but I’ve also been doing my own thing, with my friends and family.”

Video - 'I'm your biggest fan,' says Federer as tennis stars pay tribute to Murray 02:25

And should Murray return to the tour, he is eager to bring a fresh outlook when travelling around.

“When you’re on the tour, maybe something if I do get back to playing that I’ll try to do a bit more of, is spend more time in the cities and exploring,” he added.

“We get to go to amazing places, but we spend most of the time on court, practicing and at the hotel having room service.

“It’s not what people might imagine it to be, you’re trying to do everything properly, but I will try to enjoy cities more if I get back.”