Andy Murray has revealed he would be interested in becoming a golf caddie or a football coach when he retires from tennis.

He has given no indication that retirement is on the cards yet, but says he would be interested in exploring other sports when he does stop playing tennis.

"I love sport, so something that would interest me would be working in another sport," the 33-year-old told Gentleman’s Journal magazine

"I really like golf, so being a caddie, for example, on the golf tour would be something I would find exciting.

"To be up close and personal to top golfers and to learn about another sport like that, maybe there’s some crossover between the two sports from the mental side and things, so you might be able to help a golfer."

Murray, who was a promising footballer as a youngster, would also been keen to get his football coaching badges.

"That’s something that would be fun to do," he said, while also adding that he would get involved with his management company.

"I have a management company which works with some younger athletes too, which will hopefully continue post my playing career because I feel like I made quite a lot of mistakes on that front when I was younger in my career – if I could help other athletes making those same mistakes."

Reflecting on his own childhood and the pressures placed on him, he said: "Most parents have never experienced having a child or working with an athlete who is potentially world class, so you rely on the experts to help guide you, but I don’t think that always management companies have the athletes’ best interests at heart.

"Does a kid really need a pressure of one of the biggest management companies in world sport looking after them when they are 12-13? I don’t know if that’s the right message to send."

Murray is currently at home in Oxshott, Surrey as he looks to get back to full fitness.

It is not yet known where he will play next on the ATP Tour, but he might be spotted by local residents riding on his bike.

"For the first six to eight weeks of lockdown, all the training was done at home," he said. "I was doing a lot of cardio work and for the first time in my life I was doing road biking. I got a bike, just to be able to go out and exercise. I got quite into that and really enjoyed it.

"I live 20 minutes south of Wimbledon, in Surrey, so I like cycling around Box Hill, where they did some of the Olympic road racing [in 2012]. I had two or three routes which I was doing consistently and, because I’m competitive, I was seeing if I could beat my times each week to see if was getting fitter. I enjoyed going up the hills. It was tough but good."

