Andy Murray has gone out of the Surbiton Trophy in the semi-finals, losing to American Denis Kudla 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday.

Murray, who was playing at the Challenger Tour event for the first time since he was a 17-year-old, could not find a way past the world No. 81 as the Scot ramps up his preparations for Wimbledon.

Ad

Murray skipped the French Open to get fit for the grass season and he made a good start as he bidded to win his first grass tournament in six years.

Tennis 'I can take some inspiration' - Murray taking lead from Nadal and Cilic after Surbiton win 02/06/2022 AT 19:03

The Scot raced into a 3-0 lead, and although Kudla did break back in the seventh game, Murray took the set on the first of his two set points.

The second set went to a tie-break and it was Kudla who edged it to ensure Murray would drop his first set of the tournament.

Momentum was with Kudla and Murray had to save five break points in the second game of the third set decider, but the American broke at 3-2 before going on to see out the match by serving it out to love.

Kudla will play Australian Jordan Thompson in Sunday's final after he beat Finland's Otto Virtanen 6-3 1-6 6-4.

Murray will now turn his attention to next week’s Stuttgart Open.

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray among stars to pay tribute to Tsonga

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Wimbledon Murray breezes to victory in grass opener in Surbiton 30/05/2022 AT 16:53