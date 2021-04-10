Wimbledon wildcard star Paul Jubb wants Andy Murray to keep playing so he can get the chance to face his mentor.

Murray, 34, is struggling to return from yet another injury setback and recently pulled out of the Miami Open , while he has also spoken candidly about life after tennis.

Jubb, 21, recently signed for Murray’s 77 Management group, and while the Brit is currently grinding in the ‘unglamourous’ third-tier, ITF Futures events, he is hoping that Murray will stay in the game long enough to play – and beat – the former world number one.

“It has been really good to have a close relationship with Andy - obviously the guy is a legend,” said Hull-born Jubb. “Being in the same environment as him is an honour. Since lockdown, I have been based at the National Tennis Centre in London and I have been seeing him on a daily basis.

“We chat pretty often but you learn by just watching him. You can sense that little spark and see there is something different about those type of guys and it does rub off.

“A lot of people are telling him to retire and things like that. He’s a true champ and loves the sport and wants to carry on and compete.

“I want to him to keep going so I can play him on tour one day – and maybe beat him! I have got to try and work my way up there quick so I can get on the court with him for real.”

Jubb has trekked around the world to feature in events from Egypt to Mexico in a bid to climb up the rankings and earn another Wimbledon wildcard this summer.

“I am just focusing on putting in a good graft and showing some good form and hopefully those will get noticed,”

