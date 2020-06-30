Andy Murray reassures fans over injury worries despite Battle of the Brits withdrawal

Andy Murray has played down the severity of his latest injury, insisting he withdrew from the Battle of the Brits as a precaution.

Murray returned to the court for the first time in seven months last week, competing in four matches in five days in Roehampton before a semi-final defeat to eventual champion Dan Evans.

The 33-year-old subsequently pulled out of the third-place play-off with a shin injury, but was keen to ally any fears about his fitness.

“I’m okay – it’s just that this week is by far the most I’ve done in seven months,” Murray said.

“One of the shins has been an issue and it’s a bit sore, so best not to risk it.

“The results were not the important thing. At times I played well and at times my level dropped.

“If I can get to the level I played in the first set [against Evans] and maintain that, it would be good.”

Murray remains confident that he will be able to compete at the US Open this summer as he continues his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery.

Evans, meanwhile, was able to solidify his place at the top of the British men's rankings with a win over Kyle Edmund in the final.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to be but it literally felt like a tournament event,” he said.

“The players have been raving about the tournament all week. It’s been a great week and hopefully we can all do it again.”

