Tennis

Andy Murray on ATP investigation into abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev - 'It's a positive step'

Andy Murray on the ATP investigation into abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev: "You have to try to look at the positives of what's come from that... it's taken a little bit too long, but there is going to be a process in place and protocols in place when allegations like that are made. So I see it as being a positive step, although one that probably should have happened sooner."

00:00:53, 30 minutes ago