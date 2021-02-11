Andy Murray is through to the quarter finals of the ATP Challenger in Biella after beating Gian Marco Moroni 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who fought back to beat German Maximilian Marterer in the round of 32, found his rhythm early against Moroni, winning in one hour and 52 minutes to set up a quarter-final showdown with Blaz Rola.

Australian Open 'I just can’t stand him!' - The Kyrgios-Djokovic beef: How it started, how it's going YESTERDAY AT 16:31

The Brit has met Rola once before - in the second round at Wimbledon in 2014 - where Murray emerged a 6-1 6-1 6-0 victor.

The former world number one had intended to compete at the Australian Open, but tested positive for Covid-19 before flying out to Melbourne.

Murray was unable to find a “workable quarantine” that would have allowed him to play in the season’s opening Grand Slam, with players forced to stay in a hotel for a fortnight before competition.

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Murray wins season opener in ATP Challenger event 09/02/2021 AT 18:32