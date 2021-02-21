Andy Murray’s return to action failed to yield a winner's trophy, but he walked away with a prize after receiving a signed Juventus shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Former world number one Murray made his return to action at the ATP Challenger Tour, Biella Challenger Indoor, in northern Italy - after a positive coronavirus test prevented him from travelling to Melbourne for the Australian Open.
Murray tasted defeat at the hands of Illya Marchenko in the final, but he emerged a winner after receiving a signed shirt from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
“Thank you very much Cristiano for the shirt,” Murray said. “I’m a big fan, really appreciate it.”
Murray returned the gift by sending the Juventus and Portugal icon a signed shirt and a racket he used in the tournament.
“Unfortunately I can’t come to watch your match in the next few days, but I signed a shirt for you as well and have one of my rackets that I used this week to give to you as well,” the Brit said. “Thank you very much.”