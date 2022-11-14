Andy Murray has revealed he has a “busy schedule” planned for the next two months as he looks to get in the best shape possible for the 2023 Australian Open.

He is not currently scheduled to play any exhibition events over the off season and will instead focus on training with his team.

Murray is a four-time finalist at the Australian Open but has only played the Grand Slam twice in the last five years due to injury.

"I've got a pretty busy schedule planned," Murray told Hello.

"I'll be kicking off the year in Australia which I always really enjoy.

"I'll be playing a tournament out there, and then the Australian Open. After that I'll be doing some more hard-court tournaments, then hopefully the clay, and then back to the UK for the grass-court season.

“For now, I'm still focused on playing tennis and winning matches. I've been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on.

"I'll be doing a training block in December so we'll be hoping to identify some of those areas and work on them, so hopefully I can get some more wins under my belt next year."

There have been positives for Murray this season, most notably making finals in Sydney and Stuttgart, and rising back into the top 50 in the rankings.

However, his form towards the back end of the year dipped as he lost early at the Swiss Indoors and Paris Masters.

His last few months includes playing in Roger Federer’s farewell at the Laver Cup along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"It was amazing and pretty emotional," said Murray.

"I really enjoyed the whole Laver Cup - it was my first time playing that event, and being there for Roger's last game was extra special.

'My kids came to watch me for the first time' - Murray on having family at Laver Cup

“There was quite a lot of general messing around and winding each other up to be honest.

“I went out for dinner one night with Roger and [team captain] Bjorn Borg which was a really fun evening - although Bjorn spent most of that night ribbing me. We had lots of good practice sessions together and I really enjoyed the team dynamic."

Murray also confirmed he plans to play Wimbledon next year.

Asked about his off season at home, Murray, who has four young children, said: “For me, this time of year is the end of the tennis season, so it's a bit of a time to reflect, and also it means I get to be at home with my family.

"That's probably the best thing for me. I miss them all so much when I'm away."

- - -

