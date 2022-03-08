Tennis

Andy Murray's 'last dance' with coach Ivan Lendl fuelled by belief he can still win titles, says Alex Corretja

Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl are getting back together again. Lendl will be joining Murray's coaching team for a third time after previously helping him to win three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and reach world No.1. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin and two-time French Open finalist Alex Corretja have given their thoughts on the reunion and how successful it could be.

00:02:52, 39 minutes ago