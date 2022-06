Tennis

Andy Murray's progress from injury 'good' ahead of Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Saturday he felt "good" ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, which gets under way on Monday. Murray withdrew from last week's ATP tournament at Queen's, because of an abdominal strain he picked up in the Stuttgart final against Matteo Berrettini the week before that competition in London.

