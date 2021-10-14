Andy Murray’s third-round loss to Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters could see him drop out of the ATP top 170.

Murray has been struggling with a return to consistent action, and his best form, since extensive surgery on his hip, the kind of which has seen athletes forced to retire.

The 2021 season has been one of his better campaigns since then, but it has not been enough to lift him up the rankings.

In the first two rounds he beat Adrian Mannarino and Carlos Alcaraz, but his involvement ended when he met Zverev.

Because of a quirk of the coronavirus-adjusted rankings system, he will lose 250 points from a win at the European Open in October 2019, with the points lasting longer after much of the 2020 campaign was abandoned.

Murray is currently ranked 121st but is set to drop outside the 170 when those points are expunged.

