Andy Murray will begin his preparations for the Australian Open by taking part in a third Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament organised by brother Jamie Murray and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The tournament will take place at Britain's National Tennis Centre in southwest London, and will feature both men's and women's players competing in a league format. It kicks off on December 20 and ends on December 23.

Alongside the two Murray brothers, Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart are among the players to have signed up.

The tournament will be on the same surfaces and use the same balls as the Australian Open to help Britain's cohort at 2021's first Grand Slam after a disappointing 2020 at the majors on the singles front.

Jamie Murray said: “All the players were keen to get the chance to test themselves before the season begins.

"It’s been such an unusual year, with so many disruptions that any competitive tennis people can get is welcome. Even in pre-season nobody likes to lose to their friends, so we’re expecting some tight matches.”

LTA CEO Scott Lloyd added: “We want to do all we can to help British players prepare for the season ahead. Whilst we wait for the calendar to be finalised we’ve got the opportunity to let players play competitively at the NTC.

"Despite being indoors, the matches will be on the same court surface as at Melbourne and using the same balls to try and replicate conditions in Australia as closely as we can. Hopefully the players will make the most of the opportunity to get some competitive matches under their belt.”

