Tennis

Andy Murray squanders seven match points in first round loss to Dominik Koepfer at Paris Masters

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Andy Murray failed to convert seven match points as he suffered a first-round exit at the Paris Masters following a three-set defeat to Dominik Koepfer. Koepfer next faces either Felix Auger Aliassime or Gianluca Mager for a place in the third round.

00:01:10, an hour ago