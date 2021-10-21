Andy Murray has called on Wimbledon bosses to alter their newly announced schedule for the 2022 tournament.

Tournament organisers have decided to have round of 16 matches played on the middle Sunday and into Monday, as well as an earlier mixed doubles final.

The mixed doubles draw has decreased in size with the final moved from the Sunday to the last Thursday; the same day as the ladies' singles semi-finals.

Murray has urged officials to push back the mixed doubles final.

"I agree with the changes to mixed doubles making it a smaller draw but not moving final much earlier," the Scot wrote on Twitter in response to the provisional new schedule for 2022 onwards.

"I think if it started later due to the shorter draw you could make the sign in on Friday afternoon and it finished on Saturday/Sunday it would encourage more top players to play.

"Top players who have lost early In singles would be more inclined to play mixed in this scenario I believe.

"Right now the sign in for mixed is on Wednesday morning I think..so only top singles players who have lost in the first round may decide to play.

"If you change that to Friday/Saturday sign in you increase that pool of players significantly. More top doubles players would play in this scenario too I think?"

Murray will play Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium on Thursday evening.

The three-time Grand Slam champion beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round in what was the longest three set match of 2021.

