Andy Murray throws weight behind Black Lives Matter movement

Andy Murray, the former world number one, has thrown his weight behind the Black Lives Matter movement, taking a knee during this week's Battle of the Brits tournament.

Murray and the other players took a knee prior to the start of play on Tuesday - and the three-time Grand Slam champion has now explained his reasons for doing so.

I just feel everybody should be treated the same, no matter your sex, colour of your skin, background, religion. It's a pretty basic human right that everyone should be treated exactly the same and given the same opportunities. But I am aware that obviously is not the case just now.

"I'm trying my best to learn and understand a little bit more about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism, and sport is not free from that either."

The 33-year-old added that he would like to see a more diverse representation of people across sport in general and tennis in particular.

"I saw a study of the board positions across all of the governing bodies across the major sports in England the other day and I think there's like three out of 139 positions which were taken up by black people. That's something that obviously needs to change and it's the same in tennis as well."

Murray is taking part in the behind-closed-doors event along with players including Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Jamie Murray, James Ward, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski, Liam Broady and Cameron Norrie.

The Brit has made headlines already at the event after having criticised his friend and rival Novak Djokovic for his conduct at the Adria Tour he helped organise.

Murray said it was crucial tennis players "respect the rules", particularly with the US Open and its many safety restrictions looming.

