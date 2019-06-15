Andy Murray to face top doubles seeds on Queen’s Club return

Andy Murray will step up his recovery from injury in the first round of the doubles at Queen’s Club against number one seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

The 32-year-old will return to the court for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January alongside doubles partner Feliciano Lopez at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Murray has not played competitively since losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of January’s Australian Open.

The Scot hopes to play at Eastbourne later in June, possibly with Lopez, but the three-time grand slam winner still needs a partner for Wimbledon.

If all goes to plan Murray hopes to be back in singles action later this year, although he has put no time frame on his return.

Speaking earlier in the week, Murray said: “With Feli, I was looking at guys to potentially play with in this tournament and ones I would be able to get in without taking a wild card from one of the other British grasscourt teams.

“Feli is a very good grasscourt player and someone I have always got on well with on the tour. He plays good doubles, he is a good partner.”

Elsewhere, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski face Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in another enticing first-round doubles clash.

British number one Kyle Edmund was drawn against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the singles, while fellow Briton Dan Evans faces a tough task against Stan Wawrinka.

Kevin Anderson, seeded second, will make his return to competitive action after being sidelined since March against another home favourite in Cameron Norrie.

Defending champion Marin Cilic opens his campaign against Cristian Garin while Juan Martin Del Potro faces Denis Shapovalov in round one.

The first round of singles and doubles is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with the finals in each event set to take place in London on Sunday, June 23.