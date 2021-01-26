Andy Murray is set to start his season at the Biella Challenger event in Italy on February 15.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was due to play at the Australian Open but was unable to travel after testing positive for Covid-19.

Australian Open Yastremska fails to overturn provisional doping ban ahead of Australian Open 23/01/2021 AT 21:17

It was expected that he would instead start his season at the ATP 250 in Montpellier on February 22 or the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, which starts on March 1.

However, he is now scheduled to enter his first Challenger - the tour below the top-level ATP Tour - since August 2019, when he was beaten in the quarter-finals in Mallorca by world No 240 Matteo Viola.

It will be Murray's tournament since losing in the first round in Cologne to Fernando Verdasco in early October.

Murray is not set to be seeded at the event as he has dropped down to No 123 in the world. Alejandro Davidovich and Lucas Pouille are currently the top-two ranked players on the entry list.

The Challenger event runs during the second week of the Australian Open, which starts on February 8.

Australian Open Sousa withdraws from Australian Open due to strict COVID-19 protocols 23/01/2021 AT 15:10