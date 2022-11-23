Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide International.

The former world No. 1 has been confirmed as an entrant for the ATP 250 event, which starts on New Year’s Day.

Ad

ATP Finals Alcaraz a 'gift to the game' but Djokovic still best in the world - Roddick 17/11/2022 AT 10:18

“I’ll be starting the year in Australia, which I always really enjoy,” said world No. 49 Murray.

“Playing at the Adelaide International for the first time is something I’m looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they’ve always been very supportive.

“I’ve been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I’m looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings.”

Murray will be joined at the event by world No.15 Jannik Sinner.

“I can’t wait to start my year in Adelaide,” said Sinner.

“I have heard great things about the tournament, the city and the ease of the event. This is the perfect place to start my year.

“I was fortunate enough to participate in A Day at the Drive in 2021. I can’t wait to play a tour level event in Adelaide in 2023.”

There are two back-to-back events in Adelaide - Adelaide International 1 followed by Adelaide International 2 – before the Australian Open starts on January 16.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is set to headline the women’s field for both tournaments.

She will be joined by two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the second week.

It has been reported by Serbian media that Novak Djokovic will also play in Adelaide as he returns to Australia.

Former world No. 1 Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier this year and had his visa cancelled as he was unvaccinated. However, he will be allowed back into the country as he bids to win a 10th Australian Open title.

Tennis Djokovic in Dubai, Nadal in South America: Who's playing where in off-season? 16/11/2022 AT 10:45