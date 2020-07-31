Andy Murray turns coach as Union Jacks close in on Bulldogs' lead at Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray turned coach as the Union Jacks closed in on the British Bulldogs' lead on the fifth day of the Battle of the Brits.

Older brother and tournament organiser Jamie Murray led the way with Lloyd Glasspool as they beat Dom Inglot and Alastair Gray 7-6(5), 6-2 in the opening doubles rubber.

And there were three women's singles wins for the Jacks as well. Heather Watson - enjoying an upturn in form after brushing off some understandable rust - trounced Maia Lumsden 6-1, 6-0, while Naomi Broady beat Eden Silva 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, and Jodie Burrage - revelling in a fantastic week so far - beat Beth Grey 7-5, 6-0.

The Bulldogs' Cameron Norrie needed a match tie-break to beat Ryan Peniston 7-5, 3-6, 10-8, to keep his team's noses in front.

Although he had no match scheduled, the former world number one was hugely animated on the sidelines all day - despite the necessity of a face covering - and was giving tactical advice to Glasspool and Katie Boulter as they took on Liam Broady and Harriet Dart in what proved to be a very close and massively entertaining mixed doubles match.

However, Dart was exceptional as she helped the Bulldogs claim three points with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

And the Bulldogs extended their lead further when Kyle Edmund unleashed his impressive forehand, finishing with an ace to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4.

"I settled down a lot quicker, I found my game and the rhythm of the match and was able to impose myself," said Edmund afterwards.

"I was pleased I found my serve at some crucial moments."

More to follow.

