Andy Murray unsure of how many Grand Slam chances he has left

Andy Murray has voiced his frustration with missing out on tennis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, admitting that he is "getting old for a tennis player".

The thee-time Grand Slam champion is yet to play a singles match of a Grand Slam since undergoing hip surgery after the 2019 Australian Open. That in turn had been his first major appearance since Wimbledon 2017 due to a string of injuries.

Tennis Want Andy Murray as your coach? Auction will let fans bid for private session 06/07/2020 AT 17:00

In a video call hosted by Kate Middleton, the Dutchess of Cambridge, with pupils from Bond Primary School in Mitcham, south London, Murray admitted that time was not on his side and said he was eager to get back to action.

"Missing the big competitions because I'm getting old for a tennis player, you never know how many opportunities you're going to have left to play the biggest competitions," he said.

Play Icon WATCH Tennis Legends: Players 'must be asked' about tennis return - Halep 00:01:47

"So missing Wimbledon this week is obviously a shame. I miss the travelling. That's one of the things that I really enjoyed doing over my career is seeing different parts of the world.

"Missing that and also missing seeing friends like everybody else.

"I've not seen my mum and dad for a few months so I'm looking forward to seeing them again hopefully very soon."

Murray had been ready to return to action ahead of the Miami Open, which was the second tennis tournament to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tennis Coaching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic: Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker share memories 06/07/2020 AT 12:26