Andy Murray says he will not be “wading in” with advice for Emma Raducanu, as he finds it “incredibly irritating” when ex-British players do that without being asked.

The former world number one has again urged the LTA to make the most out of the 18-year-old’s US Open victory, saying that it is “not good enough” that Britain had to wait 76 years for a male Grand Slam champion, and 44 years for a woman.

Murray, who was speaking ahead of his opening match with Ugo Humbert at the Moselle Open in Metz, says he will offer Raducanu as much or as little help as she wants from him - but only if she asks.

“Emma’s going to be a top player,” said Murray.

I’m not in the same position as Emma, as what she has done is far greater than anything I did at that age, but I never liked it when all these ex-British players were wading in after every win and loss about what you should be doing, what you shouldn’t be doing.

“I found it incredibly irritating – and still do today. I don’t want to be that person.

“What Emma has achieved is incredible and I hope she goes on to do more amazing things in the sport, and if she ever wants to talk, or her family, obviously I would always be there on the end of the phone.

“But I don’t want to be that guy after every loss or win just wading in and giving my opinion on what she should or shouldn’t be doing differently because it’s not helpful.”

Murray and Raducanu both ended long waits for a British Grand Slam singles winner, but the UK tennis governing body has been criticised for not previously capitalising on Murray’s success - not least by the man himself.

The three-time major winner, double Olympic gold medallist and former Davis Cup champion says it is vital that the LTA does not make the same mistake again.

“It’s obviously a huge opportunity,” Murray said.

On the men’s side it was a 77-year wait for someone to win a singles Grand Slam and on the women’s side it was 44 years. For a country that hosts the biggest tennis tournament in the world and is certainly not lacking money, that’s not really good enough.

“Now should be an opportunity to try to make sure that it’s not another huge wait again. They need to try and take the opportunity.

“I think one of the images that tennis has had over the years has just been that it’s not accessible enough. Whether that’s the case or not, I’m not sure exactly.

"But as the image is that it’s sort of a rich person’s sport and is too expensive to play, I’m sure that potentially puts people off and maybe parents in getting their kids into it.

“The job of the governing bodies now is to show that isn’t the case and to invest as much as they can into park and public courts to make it as cheap and affordable as possible for people to play.”

