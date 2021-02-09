Andy Murray kicked off his 2021 season with a triumphant return to the court – although not in the event he was originally hoping to feature.

The former world number one had intended to compete at the Australian Open, but tested positive for Covid-19 before flying out to Melbourne.

Murray was unable to find a “workable quarantine” that would have allowed him to play in the season’s opening Grand Slam, with players forced to stay in a hotel for a fortnight before competition.

Instead, he is appearing at a second-tier ATP Challenger event in Biella, Italy.

The three-time Grand Slam champion fought back to beat German Maximilian Marterer in the last 32, coming through 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3.

Murray, the top seed, faces Gian Marco Moroni in the second round.

