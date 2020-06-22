Tennis

Andy Murray’s ‘reputation on the line’ at Battle of the Brits - Jamie Murray

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray ahead of the Battle of the Brits event

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Battle of the Brits starts on Tuesday, and with brothers Andy and Jamie Murray featuring, there will be added scrutiny on the event following the fallout from the Adria Tour.

The Croatian final of the Adria Tour between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev was cancelled on Sunday after event participant Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, with Borna Coric also returning a positive test.

Roland-Garros

What makes the 'Big Three' so special? - Kuerten and Corretja join Tennis Legends

04/06/2020 AT 06:39

Adria Tour released a statement saying safety protocols were adhered to, and while news from that event continues to unfold, the tennis world will also be keeping an eye on the behind-closed-doors Battle of the Brits event in the UK.

The tournament’s official Twitter account posted a video on Monday detailing the “many precautions” that are being taken, with no fans allowed on site - unlike the Adria Tour, which was allowed spectators for the Belgrade leg and a half-full stadium for the Zadar leg.

What is the Battle of the Brits?

Jamie Murray has been instrumental in organising the Battle of the Brits, which will feature six days of singles and doubles matches at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton – starting on Tuesday, June 23.

The aim of the event is to raise money for NHS Charities Together, while it will also be a chance for players to work their way back to fitness ahead of the ATP Tour’s return.

Jack Draper, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski. Middle row (l to r): Liam Broady, Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Lloyd Glasspool. Back row (l to r): Dominic Inglot, Jay Clarke, Joe Salisbury, James Ward, Jonny O’Mara

Image credit: Getty Images

Battle of the Brits - Singles

Tim Henman Group: James Ward, Liam Broady, Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund

Greg Rusedski Group: Jack Draper, Jay Clarke, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans

Battle of the Brits - Doubles

Paul Hutchins Group: Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool, Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski

Cathie Sabin Group: Kyle Edmund & Jack Draper, Dominic Inglot & Jay Clarke, Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara

Jamie Murray: Our reputations on the line

Jamie’s brother Andy is among the players featuring, in what will be the three-time Grand Slam champion’s first outing since the Davis Cup in November.

Jamie said that while all players are putting their reputations on the line, Andy will be feeling the pressure because he is “still the top dog”.

"For him it will be an important event to see where his game is at," Jamie Murray told Sky Sports.

"He has obviously not had a competitive match for maybe seven or eight months, so it is a long time.

"From what I have seen over the last couple of weeks he has been training hard with the other boys. I know he is excited about it.

"Everyone is putting their reputation on the line - he has got the biggest reputation out of everyone so there will be a bit of performance pressure on him to kind of show these boys that he is still the top dog."

Tennis

Nobody will begrudge Murray success when he finally makes his return

15/05/2020 AT 06:36
Tennis

Grand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl

09/05/2020 AT 08:44
Related Topics
TennisAndy Murray
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Adria Tour

Dan Evans slams Novak Djokovic for Adria Tour after positive Covid-19 tests

AN HOUR AGO
Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios criticises ‘boneheaded decision’ to go ahead with Adria Tour

4 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Alexander Zverev returns negative coronavirus test but apologises for playing in Adria Tour

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Alexandra Dulgheru: How art is helping without tennis in lockdown

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats frustrated Benoit Paire

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas powers past Dustin Brown

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Richard Gasquet beats Dustin Brown

00:02:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous articleNick Kyrgios criticises ‘boneheaded decision’ to go ahead with Adria Tour
Next articleDan Evans slams Novak Djokovic for Adria Tour after positive Covid-19 tests