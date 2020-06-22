Andy Murray’s ‘reputation on the line’ at Battle of the Brits - Jamie Murray

Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray ahead of the Battle of the Brits event

Battle of the Brits starts on Tuesday, and with brothers Andy and Jamie Murray featuring, there will be added scrutiny on the event following the fallout from the Adria Tour.

The Croatian final of the Adria Tour between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev was cancelled on Sunday after event participant Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, with Borna Coric also returning a positive test.

Adria Tour released a statement saying safety protocols were adhered to, and while news from that event continues to unfold, the tennis world will also be keeping an eye on the behind-closed-doors Battle of the Brits event in the UK.

The tournament’s official Twitter account posted a video on Monday detailing the “many precautions” that are being taken, with no fans allowed on site - unlike the Adria Tour, which was allowed spectators for the Belgrade leg and a half-full stadium for the Zadar leg.

What is the Battle of the Brits?

Jamie Murray has been instrumental in organising the Battle of the Brits, which will feature six days of singles and doubles matches at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton – starting on Tuesday, June 23.

The aim of the event is to raise money for NHS Charities Together, while it will also be a chance for players to work their way back to fitness ahead of the ATP Tour’s return.

Jack Draper, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski. Middle row (l to r): Liam Broady, Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Lloyd Glasspool. Back row (l to r): Dominic Inglot, Jay Clarke, Joe Salisbury, James Ward, Jonny O’Mara Image credit: Getty Images

Battle of the Brits - Singles

Tim Henman Group: James Ward, Liam Broady, Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund

Greg Rusedski Group: Jack Draper, Jay Clarke, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans

Battle of the Brits - Doubles

Paul Hutchins Group: Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool, Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski

Cathie Sabin Group: Kyle Edmund & Jack Draper, Dominic Inglot & Jay Clarke, Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara

Jamie Murray: Our reputations on the line

Jamie’s brother Andy is among the players featuring, in what will be the three-time Grand Slam champion’s first outing since the Davis Cup in November.

Jamie said that while all players are putting their reputations on the line, Andy will be feeling the pressure because he is “still the top dog”.

"For him it will be an important event to see where his game is at," Jamie Murray told Sky Sports.

"He has obviously not had a competitive match for maybe seven or eight months, so it is a long time.

"From what I have seen over the last couple of weeks he has been training hard with the other boys. I know he is excited about it.

"Everyone is putting their reputation on the line - he has got the biggest reputation out of everyone so there will be a bit of performance pressure on him to kind of show these boys that he is still the top dog."

