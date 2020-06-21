Angry Benoit Paire throws racket during loss to Matteo Berrettini at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Dustin Brown - Richard Gasquet
Day 4, Zadar
Benoit Paire could not hide his frustration during his defeat to Matteo Berrettini.
World No 1 Novak Djokovic impressed as he beat Borna Coric at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Andrey Rublev secured his place in the final of the Adria Tour in Zadar after beating Alexander Zverev.
Alexander Zverev recovered from losing the second set 0-4 to beat Marin Cilic at the Adria Tour in Zadar.
Highlights as Rublev beats Cilic at the Adria Tour
Angry Zverev throws his racket as frustration gets the better of him at Adria Tour
David Goffin recorded the first whitewash of Ultimate Tennis Showdown, beating Alexei Popyrin 4-0.
Watch highlights as Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dustin Brown to keep up his winning streak at Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas went for the spectacular tweener against Dustin Brown at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown - and it didn't quite work.
Patrick Mouratoglou told Mats Wilander and Alexei Popyrin that a women’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown is in the pipeline.