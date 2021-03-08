Annabel Croft has detailed the abuse she has received on social media, telling Orla Chennaoui that it has left her deeply shocked.

Croft was speaking to Chennaoui for a special programme - ‘International Women’s Day - Women in Sport’ - which featured a panel discussion between former tennis player and pundit Croft, England’s former netball head coach Tracey Neville, and cyclist Lizzy Banks.

The former British number one spoke out about those who hurl abuse on social platforms, referencing the power that the relative anonymity of posting online can give those who see fit to attack others.

“I'm just deeply shocked by the viciousness that is out there on social media,” began Croft.

Clearly there's an awful lot of very unhappy people out there that are just happy to sit on a keyboard and just attack people that they've never met. Would they really be like that to somebody if they met them face-to-face?

The pundit and presenter detailed the impact that a recent interaction on Twitter had on her, and called on something to be done to address the continued and growing issue of online abuse.

“Recently I had somebody who made me feel physically sick and shake inside from what they were saying,” added Croft.

“I've never met them but the viciousness. And actually someone put a death skull across a tweet about me the other day

I do think something needs to be done about it actually because I think it can affect people in many ways.

Elsewhere in the discussion, cyclist Banks added that she had taken the conscious decision to step back from Twitter as she "thought it was just too negative".

