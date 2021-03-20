Goran Ivanisevic says Novak Djokovic has no intention of resting on his laurels after usurping Roger Federer’s record for weeks spent at world No. 1, and now may have Steffi Graf’s all-time record in his sights.

Djokovic achieved one of his main career goals earlier this month when going past Federer’s mark of 310 weeks as the number one male player in the world.

The Serb, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in February, is now only two short of Rafael Nadal and Federer and has openly said that he is focusing on chasing down his two rivals and will tailor his schedule accordingly.

ATP Dubai Karatsev's remarkable season continues with Dubai triumph 6 HOURS AGO

But his coach Ivanisevic says Djokovic could also aim to break the all-time record of German great Graf, who spent 372 weeks as world number one.

“If he’s healthy, if his mind is clear like he was in Australia and he knows what he wants to do, the sky is the limit,” Ivanisevic said on The Functional Tennis Podcast.

“Like I said before: Steffi Graf, 372, you know… anything is possible. Most important is if he’s healthy then we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

ATP Miami, FL Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open YESTERDAY AT 20:34