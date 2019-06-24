Arm injury rules world number one Ashleigh Barty out of Eastbourne

World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne with a right arm injury.

Julia Goerges has also withdrawn, through illness, as has Anastasia Sevastova due to an injured right thigh.

“Eastbourne is a very special place for me,” said Australia’s Barty, 23. “I played my first singles tournament back here in 2016.

“I’m sorry not to play here this week; hopefully I can be back to compete next year.”