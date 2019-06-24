PA Sport
Arm injury rules world number one Ashleigh Barty out of Eastbourne
Barty won the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham on Sunday to become the new world number one.
World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne with a right arm injury.
Julia Goerges has also withdrawn, through illness, as has Anastasia Sevastova due to an injured right thigh.
“Eastbourne is a very special place for me,” said Australia’s Barty, 23. “I played my first singles tournament back here in 2016.
“I’m sorry not to play here this week; hopefully I can be back to compete next year.”
