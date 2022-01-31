Barty's straight-sets win over Danielle Collins means she has extended her ranking points lead over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who reached the quarter-finals of the singles, has risen up one spot into third.

Australian Open 'Amazing achievement' - Djokovic praises Nadal after securing 21st major 17 HOURS AGO

Iga Swiatek, who reached her first semi-final outside of a clay court, has moved up from ninth into fourth while Collins has surged up 20 places from No. 30 to No. 10.

Former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza, who was knocked out in the second round, has dropped four places into seventh.

In the men's rankings Novak Djokovic remains world No. 1 despite not playing in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal remains in fifth despite winning his 21st Grand Slam title.

Matteo Berrettini is the only men's player to move inside the top 10, leapfrogging Andrey Rublev into sixth after the Italian made the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

Taylor Fritz was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Roberto Autista Agut, but the American has moved from No. 22 to No. 20 to get into the top 20 for the first time.

- - -

Stream the Winter Olympics live and on demand on discovery+

Australian Open 'No disrespect to Djokovic...' – Nadal right back in GOAT race, claim Henman and Wilander 18 HOURS AGO