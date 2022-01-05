World No 1 Ashleigh Barty came back from the brink to beat Coco Gauff in her first match of the 2022 season at the Adelaide International.

Barty lost the first set 6-4 and was a point away from falling 5-2 behind in the second set before fighting back to win 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Barty, who was playing her first match in four months, will next face sixth seed Sofia Kenin or fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-finals.

"Midway through the second set I was able to find my rhythm a little bit better on serve and just continued to be aggressive on my forehand,” said Barty.

“I just found execution a little bit more. Serving getting a little bit better, getting a few more cheapies, allowed me to play with a little bit more freedom towards the end of the second set and the start of the third.

"I think it was all in all a good progression. Work to do, without a doubt, but very happy with the level that we started the year with."

While Barty came through, second seed Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Maria Sakkari both lost.

Sabalenka was beaten 7-6(6) 6-1 by unseeded Kaja Juvan and Shelby Rogers ousted Sakkari 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4.

There was another Australian fightback on the men’s side at the Adelaide International as Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed an impressive win over fourth seed Frances Tiafoe.

Kokkinakis, who has struggled with injuries over the last few years, rallied to win 3-6 7-5 6-1.

He will face Mikael Ymer in his first ATP Tour quarter-final since August 2019.

Former world No 3 Marin Cilic started his season by recording the 550th match win of his career, beating Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(3).

Cilic struck 16 aces and won 41 of 48 first-service points and will next face Laslo Djere in the quarter-finals.

