World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has made a shock announcement that she will retire from professional tennis at the age of just 25.

The Australian shocked the sporting world on social media on Wednesday as she said she was leaving to "chase other dreams".

"I'm so happy and I'm so ready. And I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right," Barty said in the video.

"I wasn't sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend [retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua] to help me.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories we created together."

