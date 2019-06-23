Ashleigh Barty claims number one ranking with Birmingham title

Ashleigh Barty became world number one in style with victory over doubles partner Julia Goerges in the final of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old French Open champion beat Goerges 6-3 7-5 in 88 minutes and will replace Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings when they are updated on Monday.

Barty did not drop a set all week and took the first set comfortably, but had to recover from 3-0 down in the second and saved a set point with an ace in the 10th game before breaking Goerges in the next and serving out to love.

Barty is just the second Australian woman to become world number one since the WTA introduced rankings in 1975, Evonne Goolagong Cawley spending two weeks as number one in 1976.

“I’m a little bit speechless at the moment,” Barty said during the on-court trophy presentation after extending her winning streak to 12 matches.

“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for me, a whirlwind year, but to be able to follow in the footsteps of Evonne, even to be mentioned in the same sentence as her is incredible.

“What she’s done for our sport, for Australians all around the world, she’s put us on the map and what she’s done for indigenous Australians as well has just been remarkable.

“You always dream of it (being world number one) as a little kid but for it to become a reality is incredible. It’s not something that was even in my realm, this year we were aiming for top 10 and now to be where we are is a testament to all of the people around me.

“We started from scratch three and a half years ago without a ranking and now to be where we are is not only for me, but a massive, massive achievement for them.”

Addressing final opponent Goerges, Barty added: “It’s just been the most incredible journey for myself and my team and Jules, I couldn’t think of a better person to share the court with.

“We’ve had an incredible week in singles and doubles, you’re one of my best friends on tour and have always been there for me since I was a little tucker running around annoying everybody.”

Goerges added: “She served an ace when I had set point so I think that says it all. It was a high-quality match and she deserved to win. I did everything I could today but she was better.

“I’m very happy this week got seven matches which is what I wanted.”