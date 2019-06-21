Ashleigh Barty closes in on world number one spot with win over Venus Williams

Ashleigh Barty is two victories away from overtaking Naomi Osaka at the top of the world rankings after defeating Venus Williams in the quarter-finals of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The French Open champion has made a seamless transition from clay to grass and extended her winning streak to 10 matches with a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Barty came back from 4-1 down to win the first set and saved both of the break points she faced in the second to set up a semi-final against Czech Barbora Strycova.

Strycova has a remarkable record in Birmingham and a 6-2 6-4 victory over Kristyna Pliskova sent her through to the last four for the fourth time in six years.

The other semi-final will pit eighth seed Julia Goerges, who knocked out Osaka’s conqueror Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-2, against unseeded Petra Martic.

The Croatian won a wild match against Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4) 7-5 6-1. Ostapenko led 4-0 and 5-2 in the second set and held five match points but a staggering 20 double faults hurt her cause and Martic somehow found a way through.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber is playing herself nicely into top form at the Mallorca Open ahead of her return to the All England Club.

After beating Maria Sharapova on Thursday, the top seed moved through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 7-6 (5) victory over last week’s Nottingham champion Caroline Garcia.

In the last four Kerber will face third seed Belinda Bencic, who was a 6-2 6-2 winner over Amanda Anisimova, while second seed Anastasija Sevastova will take on Sofia Kenin.

Sevastova was a comfortable 6-2 6-1 winner over Wang Yafan while Kenin got the better of a three-set tussle with Elise Mertens 1-6 6-1 6-3.