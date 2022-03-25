Tennis

Ashleigh Barty different to 'freaks' like Roger Federer and Serena Williams, says Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander says Ashleigh Barty’s priorities may have changed after the Covid-19 pandemic and those changes may have led her to retire from the game of tennis. “So I think she played tennis for the love of the game… We just have to realise that players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, these players are kind of freaks,” said Wilander.

00:02:52, an hour ago