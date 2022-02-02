It is often said that one of the keys to being a great champion is not to get too swept away by the highs or too beaten up by the lows. To maintain a consistent level and not let emotions take over too much.

Ashleigh Barty appears to have that nailed to perfection.

Ad

There were emotions on show after Barty won her first Australian Open title on Saturday ; screams of delight and shouts towards her box after she clinched match point against Danielle Collins. But the celebrations after? “Pretty quiet actually,” said Barty the next day.

Australian Open How Nadal, Barty et al electrified the Aus Open - just when tennis needed it most YESTERDAY AT 09:01

And as for any grandiose thoughts that a third Grand Slam title puts Barty among the greats of the game?

“I'm not worthy of being mentioned with the champions of our sport, Roger, Novak, Rafa, Serena,” Barty told WTA Insider on Monday.

“Like, I don't belong with them. They have created a legacy in this sport. I'm still learning. I'm still refining my craft. I'm just trying to learn on the fly, week in, week out with the people that are around me.”

Learning on the fly. How many multiple Grand Slam champions would say that about themselves?

One wonders how many more Grand Slam titles Barty would need to win before she would be happy to talk up her achievements, or place herself alongside the likes of ‘Roger, Novak, Rafa and Serena’. She is, in fact, already in that group as one of only five active players to win a major on all three surfaces.

It’s hard to imagine right now that Barty won’t win more.

She won her third without dropping a set. Her backhand slice continues to get better and better, her forehand and serve are stronger and winning her more quick points, and she is able to outthink and out-gameplan opponents.

“She's just playing incredibly well,” said Madison Keys after losing to Barty in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

“I mean, you have a game plan in your head, but she's just executing everything so well...I think she's playing some really, really good tennis, but she's also, it just seems so locked in and focused.

“I have played her a handful of times, and this is easily the best I think she's ever been playing.”

Jessica Pegula, who lost to Barty in the quarter-finals, summed up the world No 1 perfectly when she said: “She just does everything well. Honestly, she just does everything a little bit better than everybody.”

‘Unreal’ – Ash Barty on ‘incredible’ journey to Australian Open title

Right now Barty is just better than everybody.

She has now been world No 1 for 113 consecutive weeks, a streak that trails only Steffi Graf (186), Serena Williams (186), Martina Navratilova (156) and Chris Evert (113) for the most all-time. And she probably isn’t going to get caught anytime soon; she holds a sizable 2,633-point lead over current world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

The scene appears set for Barty to dominate in 2022, even more than she did last year, when she won five titles, including Wimbledon.

In Australia there were few players who stood out as strong rivals to Barty. The competition seems muddled right now. Aside from Barty, only two other top-10 players made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. World No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova lost in straight sets in the quarter-finals and world No. 4 Iga Swiatek lost in straight sets in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka, supposedly Barty’s closest rival by virtue of being No. 2 in the world, has had a difficult start to the year, losing her first two matches and then going three sets in every match at the Australian Open before losing in the fourth round to 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi. Unless Sabalenka can rediscover her confidence and rhythm on serve she could be in for a tough season.

Keys, Collins and Pegula may be long-term challengers if they can find more consistency over the rest of the year. Naomi Osaka may also rise to contend with Barty again after showing some encouraging signs before losing a close third-round match against Amanda Anisimova in Melbourne.

But nobody stands out right now.

'I'm not God' - Osaka reacts to Australian Open defeat

It has been noted that Barty did not face a top-20 opponent during her run to the title in Melbourne. But it should also be noted that she has won 12 of her last 13 matches against top-10 players. Barty’s only defeat to a top-20 player since the start of 2021 was against Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.

Right now there doesn’t appear to be too many players on tour who can take a match away from Barty’s racquet or take her out of her comfort zone.

"There is just no better tennis player at the moment than Ash Barty,” said two-time Grand Slam Victoria Azarenka after the Australian Open final.

“Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Barty will be the prospect of another long stint away from home. Last year Barty spent around six straight months on the road and a similar road trip could be in store this year, although with Covid-19 restrictions loosening in Australia there may be more chances to return home.

What comes next feels like the turning of a page for Barty. She cut her 2021 season short, opting not to play the WTA Finals in Mexico, to ensure her preparations for the Australian summer were not derailed. That move has clearly paid off after winning singles and doubles titles in Adelaide and then ending Australia’s 44-year wait for a home Grand Slam champion. But is there now motivation to leave Australia and go again? It seems so.

“I'm so excited for my next chapter and for what comes next,” said Barty.

“It's just been an incredible month of enjoyment and of tennis. To be able to take myself to new levels on the court and enjoy everything that comes with it was really cool.

“I think it's going to be really important now for us to take stock and genuinely draw a line in the sand and go, 'OK, we get to celebrate a really, really incredible achievement, celebrate the people that were there with us and then refocus for what's next.'”

If Barty can maintain her high level and keep “refining the craft” then she could have another year to savour.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tennis Barty, Djokovic retain No. 1 rankings; Collins jumps up 20 places YESTERDAY AT 10:06