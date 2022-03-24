Work-life balance is not a term usually associated with professional athletes.

"I want to end my career without regrets, so I have to maximise my time. I know the adrenaline I feel at the moment will never be the same… This goes on for 20-25 years, but one day I will wake up and have nothing planned, and that will be a strange feeling.”

Barty seems prepared for that feeling.

“I know that people may not understand it," she said. "I'm okay with that. Because I know that Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don't necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, from my home, which is where I've always wanted to be."

Barty's pull to Australia has been clear over the last few years. In 2020 she didn't leave the country during the pandemic, and the following season it was an emotional tear as she embarked on six months away from home. She has decided she can't do it again.

While Barty seems at peace with her decision to retire early, many others around her seem focused on longevity.

Barty only needed to look around the tennis world to see Roger Federer still aiming to return to action after he turns 41, Serena Williams still hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the age of 40, or Venus Williams still playing on the WTA Tour at the age of 41. Even the youthful-by-comparison Novak Djokovic, 34, and Rafael Nadal, 35, have been pushing boundaries for what over-35-year-olds have achieved in the past.

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and the Williams sisters have been the fabric of tennis over the last 20 years and together have elevated the game to new heights. Part of their legendary status is because of their longevity, but longevity doesn’t have to be everything.

It has been said that the candle that burns twice as bright, burns half as long.

Barty has burned bright, and has had an immense impact on tennis in her last six years in the sport, having returned in 2016 from a hiatus to play cricket.

A look at the tributes that poured in for her shows how beloved she was by her fellow professionals. Carla Suarez Navarro’s words in particular stood out: “You represented our sport in such a unique way. Tennis will miss your class and beautiful style.”

Barty's humble nature endeared her to fans and colleagues. There was no ego, no hype, no bad-mouthing her rivals. The most peeved Barty sounded over the last few years was when she admitted she was "a little rattled" by questions over her position as world No.1 in early 2021 . She was always gracious in defeat, even when losing in the late rounds of the Australian Open for three years in a row before lifting the title this year.

What made Barty great wasn't that she was a serial winner like Federer, Nadal, Williams et al. She won big titles – three Grand Slams, three WTA 1000s, and the WTA Finals – but she was also a fantastic role model and a shot in the arm for Australian tennis, providing a long-awaited and much-loved challenger at the top of the sport.

Her strong bond with Australia has been obvious, as has her proud connection with her Indigenous roots – her great grandmother was a member of the Indigenous Australian Ngaragu people and Barty has described herself as a “very proud Indigenous woman”.

Barty’s importance to Australian sport was summed up by her first coach Jim Joyce as he reflected earlier this year on her return to tennis in 2016. “It would have been the biggest tragedy in tennis in Australia, if not sport, if she hadn't come back and played – and just never played again.

"It would have been the biggest waste.”

What Barty has achieved in her career is more than most will ever manage in far longer careers.

While there may always be a question of how much more Barty could have won, and how many more weeks she could have spent as world No.1 (she steps away after 114 weeks at the top), she leaves on top and with a strong legacy.

Others have done the same. Justine Henin retired as world No.1 in 2008, just a few weeks before the French Open, where she was the three-time defending champion. Federer said the decision was a “shock for the whole tennis world”. Henin said she left “without any regrets”.

Pete Sampras also left the game earlier than expected at the age of 32. Bjorn Borg did the same at the age of 26, having won 11 Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon five years in a row from 1976 to 1980. Borg said he was no longer enjoying the sport and was suffering from burnout, and even the best efforts of long-time rival John McEnroe couldn’t tempt him into continuing.

Michael Jordan’s decision to walk away from basketball in 1993 perhaps remains the most shocking early retirement. Jordan was arguably the biggest sports star on the planet when he retired after leading the Chicago Bulls to a third straight NBA title.

“I just feel that, at this particular time in my career, I have reached the pinnacle of my career. I have achieved a lot in that short amount of time, if you want to call it short. But I just feel that I don't have anything else for myself to prove."

For Barty, the motivation has never seemed to be about proving anything to anyone. It has been about doing her very best, putting in as much work as she can, and seeing where that takes her. A few years ago, when she first left the sport, she was helping run school tennis lessons for $16.50 a go; now she leaves tennis as the world No.1.

Might others follow Barty’s lead in the years ahead? Naomi Osaka has not seemed entirely happy on the court for the past 12 months and has been open about her mental health struggles. Like Barty, she has already achieved plenty, including four Grand Slam titles and a spell as world No.1, and it would not be as surprising to see her walk away from the game. McEnroe watched Borg walk away in 1983, and after seeing Osaka withdraw from last year’s French Open, he said that he could see the same thing happening. “There's a danger that Osaka is not going to keep going. Who knows what's going to happen with her? I feel really concerned, because Bjorn Borg was one of the best things that ever happened to our sport, and I feel like he was pushed out of the game.”

Barty’s fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios has previously suggested that retirement may not too far away for him. “I'm not going to lie and say that I'm going to plan to play four, five more years on tour,” Kyrgios, 26, said last summer. “That's just not me.”

The big question with Barty now is whether she will return to tennis again. She has already come back in 2016 after switching to cricket, and at 25 she has plenty of years ahead of her. Few have retired early and stayed retired for good. Henin, Kim Clijsters, Borg, Jordan, all returned after announcing they were retiring. Sampras is one of the few not to return to the tour, although even he sounded tempted.

“Every person who retires takes two, three or four years to decompress," he told the Guardian in 2008.

"I didn't know what retirement was going to be like – and it's tricky. Every athlete who retires at a young age will tell you that they try to find different ways to keep themselves fulfilled. When you retire at 31, as I did, it's difficult. For three years I didn't do a thing… to be 31 and retired is great, but at the same time, I've always been a worker, since I was a teenager. After a few years, I needed something more to do.”

Will Barty feel the same way after some time away from tennis? She says she has left because she wants to "chase other dreams". Former world No.1 Simona Halep joked on social media that those dreams might include becoming a “Grand Slam champion in golf”.

Improbable, yes, but Barty has shown over her short career that nothing is impossible.

