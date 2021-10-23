Tennis

Aslan Karatsev overcomes countryman Karen Khachanov to reach third final of the season

Credit: Amazon Prime. Aslan Karatsev beat fellow Russian No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov 7:6, 6:1 in the semi-final of the Kremlin Cup on Saturday. Karatsev saved four set points in the first set, and survived a tight tie-breaker, to dominate in the second set against 2018 Kremlin Cup champion. Karatsev is through to his third final of the year, on Sunday he will face two-time Moscow champ Marin Cilic.

00:01:33, 20 minutes ago