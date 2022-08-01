Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Atlanta Open on Sunday night after winning two matches on the same day.

Ad

But alongside Kokkinakis, the "special Ks" won their doubles semi-final and final in the space of seven hours on Sunday.

Tennis 10 big questions for North American swing and US Open 12 HOURS AGO

After beating Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock 6-4 6-7(7) 10-2, the Australian duo overcame compatriots Jason Kubler and John Peers 7-6(4) 7-5 to lift the trophy.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis hit 15 aces and saved all four break points in the final to lift the ATP 250 tournament title.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis surprised the tennis world when they won the Australian Open doubles title at the start of the year. This year the duo hold a 13-2 win-loss record.

"Obviously, Atlanta is a special place," Kyrgios said.

"Won the singles title here [in 2016] and now the doubles. Crowd's amazing and it was a new experience playing two matches in one day as well for a title

"Me and Kokky were pretty resilient and obviously no singles this week, but confidence is at an all-time high in doubles."

Kokkinakis added: "Stoked to have won the Atlanta doubles title with Nick. It's always a pleasure playing with him.

"Second title for the year and I think we're getting better. It's been a great week here, a good way to start off the [American] summer in Atlanta for the US Open and hopefully we can keep it rolling."

Fellow Australian Alex de Minaur won the Atlanta singles title earlier in the evening, beating No 6 seed Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3.

US Open Washington Open draw sets up Gauff-Osaka clash, while Murray could face Rublev 30/07/2022 AT 12:20